LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.34% of LSI Industries worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,370,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

