LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Critical Contrast

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Public Storage and LSL Property Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

Public Storage currently has a consensus target price of $289.20, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Public Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Public Storage is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Public Storage and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.48 $1.36 billion $10.61 29.02 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Risk & Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Public Storage and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Public Storage beats LSL Property Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. It operates a network of 226 owned and 130 franchised estate agency branches. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

