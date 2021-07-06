LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 144.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 252,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho cut LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

