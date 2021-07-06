Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 44,969 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.93% of Lululemon Athletica worth $372,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.10. 34,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,503. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.