Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini Purchases 22,727 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LAZR shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

