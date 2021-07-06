Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Luminex worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.77.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.