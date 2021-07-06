Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.68

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.68 and traded as low as C$10.47. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 71,926 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.68. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$146,910.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,328.84.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

