LYNC Network (LYNC) Reaches Market Cap of $533,214.86

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $533,214.86 and approximately $24.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00165766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.02 or 1.00092253 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00947080 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 973,322 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

