Maecenas Reaches Market Cap of $328,501.15 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $328,501.15 and $300.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.
Maecenas Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Buying and Selling Maecenas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.
