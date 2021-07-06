Maecenas Reaches Market Cap of $328,501.15 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $328,501.15 and $300.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maecenas has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

