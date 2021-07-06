MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $2.19 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $482,498.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00006413 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00167167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,131.09 or 0.99844591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00957106 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

