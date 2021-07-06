MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. 33,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,624. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $57,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,282 shares of company stock worth $349,123 over the last ninety days.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

