Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$104.25. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$104.25, with a volume of 400 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
