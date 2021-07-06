Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$104.25. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$104.25, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.