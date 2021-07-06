Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.60 ($2.29).

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

LON:EMG traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 187.50 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,560. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.30 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 525.32. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.43.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

