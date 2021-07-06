Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

