MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to report $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.97. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $70.89.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

