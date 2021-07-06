Mark Allen Acquires 10,000 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38).

LON:BAG traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 511 ($6.68). 34,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 523.45. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The firm has a market cap of £572.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.12.

BAG has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

