Mark J. Pincus Sells 1,232,194 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,232,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $13,233,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 17,965,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,122,844. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga by 767.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after buying an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Zynga by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

