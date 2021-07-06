Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total value of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total value of $25,859,169.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $25,808,924.00.

FB stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.78. 13,211,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,130,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

