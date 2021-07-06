MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MarketAxess worth $82,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $10,687,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 29.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $461.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,002. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $458.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

