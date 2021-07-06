Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.67 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Marlin has a market cap of $51.30 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.