Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0665 on Major Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $49.03 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00133572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00167161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,864.10 or 1.00125132 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.69 or 0.00930445 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

