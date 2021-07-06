Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.60% of Marriott International worth $289,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

