Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 713 ($9.32). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 712 ($9.30), with a volume of 212,801 shares traded.

MSLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 714.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22). Also, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

