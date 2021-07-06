Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of LON MARS traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 94.65 ($1.24). The company had a trading volume of 2,331,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.71. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market cap of £625.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

