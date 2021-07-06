Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Marten Transport worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Marten Transport by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

