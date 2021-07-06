Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce $4.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.81. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $3.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $13.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,140. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,527,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,562,000 after purchasing an additional 110,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

