Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM opened at $349.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.