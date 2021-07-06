Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM opened at $349.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

