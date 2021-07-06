Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -151.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.91.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

