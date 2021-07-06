MASQ (MASQ) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $291,297.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00135070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,123.91 or 1.00129443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.42 or 0.00963666 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,911,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.