Massnet (MASS) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 68.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001518 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Massnet has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Massnet has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $15.84 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00098846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00933478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 96,966,644 coins. Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.