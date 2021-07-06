MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Cut by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,133 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for approximately 3.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 885.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,608. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

