Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,004,000 after buying an additional 1,014,136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after buying an additional 961,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $161.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.93. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

In related news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

