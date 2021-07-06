Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 7,125 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $22,443.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,543.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PaySign stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 263,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,875. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PaySign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PaySign by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

