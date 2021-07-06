MAX Exchange Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,015.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $545,335.33 and $19,015.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.08 or 1.00028537 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.30 or 0.01507604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00401329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.29 or 0.00395177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006011 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005005 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

