Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $334,219.77 and approximately $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,998.15 or 1.00067297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $472.32 or 0.01390179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00404754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00392722 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005928 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

