MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of MaxLinear worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,408 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,666. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.