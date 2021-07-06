McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE MCD opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $182.62 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

