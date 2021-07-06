McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,162 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.27% of McKesson worth $84,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 734.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.