Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $863.34 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $863.34 million and $59.85 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,892,712 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

