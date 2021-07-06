MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several research firms recently commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,043. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -281.29.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,351.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.