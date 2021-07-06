Megacoin (MEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $337,661.36 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00404380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,559,047 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

