Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total value of $2,612,300.00.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.92. 26,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.62, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.