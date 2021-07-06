Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,360.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 422,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 625,264 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after purchasing an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

