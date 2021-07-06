MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,856.06.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,436.25. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

