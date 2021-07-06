Merculet Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and $319,139.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00047959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00134685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00167578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.95 or 1.00156466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.12 or 0.00958304 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.