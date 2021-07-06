Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Mercury has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

