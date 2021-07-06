MetaHash (MHC) Price Tops $0.0112

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 6th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market cap of $29.67 million and $486,130.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00134781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00165953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,891.44 or 1.00088756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00949939 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,819,695,479 coins and its circulating supply is 2,650,016,607 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

