Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $611,218.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $611,218.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00007247 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

