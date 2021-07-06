Metis (METIS) Price Hits $7.40 on Major Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Metis coin can now be bought for approximately $7.40 or 0.00021679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metis has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $100,492.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00959138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045154 BTC.

Metis Coin Profile

Metis (METIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Buying and Selling Metis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

